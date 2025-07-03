Obituary: Alan Brent Frasure

Alan Brent Frasure, age 47. Father Ralph Frasure, Mother Gloria Allain. Alan was born 1978 April 6th, Great Falls, MT. Graduated CMR 1996. He had many jobs after graduation.

Alan worked at Simbeck Pond Linings traveling the United States for a few years. Making many fond memories and friends. Before getting his plumbing license Alan worked for several local plumbing shops. Eventually leading to him opening his own plumbing company 4 Aces Plumbing.

Alan had many loving family members, Stepdad Jeff Allain and siblings, brother Cory Allain, and sister Cassie Allain. Along with Uncle Randy Frasure, Aunt Rita Frasure, and stepson Ian O’Brien. Alan Passed away 6/26/2025.

Alan had an infatuation with his hobbies. He was a fishing, RC car, and shooting enthusiast. A bit of a gear head too. His love of an old square body Chevy was unmatched. Everything Alan fell in love with he put his full heart, passion, and incredible mind into.

Alan was hardworking, kind, loving, and devoted man. With a bit of a wild side too. We all loved his shenanigans that further shined a light on his incredible soul. The memories that were made through good times with his amazing friends were endless.

Alan, wherever you are we know you have a fishing pole in your hand, a smile on your face, and hopefully a fish on the line. Your memories live on through the lessons you’ve taught those close to you about kindness, devotion, hard work, and sticking to your guns no matter what or who you are up against.

Alan was truly one of a kind. May you be at peace forever and always.

There will be a Memorial Service for Alan Friday, July 11th, 2025, at 3PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

