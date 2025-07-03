Obituary: Jan Steir

Jan Steir, 79, passed away on May 5, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana.

Jan was born on November 24, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio to Donald and Dorothy Steir. After Jan graduated high school, he enlisted in the Air Force working as a Radar Technician retiring as a TSgt.

During that time, he was transferred to Malmstrom AFB where he met and married Georgia Maroney and became a stepfather to her daughters. They later then added a son to their family.

Jan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jaye Steir; and his wife, Georgia.

He is survived by his stepdaughters, Valerie Bolitho and Pam Donovan; son, Jon Steir; grandkids, Makayla and Jesse; and great-grandkids, Alice and Angel.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2900 9th Ave S, in Great Falls.

