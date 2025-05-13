Obituary: Georgie Ann Curtiss Ganther

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Georgie Ann Curtiss Ganther—our beloved Georgia—who peacefully departed this earthly realm on Monday, May 5, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Born on December 10, 1945, at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, she was a radiant light in our lives, the daughter of George Ernest Curtiss and Nancy Ellen Price Curtiss, and a loving presence among her twelve siblings.

Georgia’s life was a beautiful testament to resilience, unwavering passion, and boundless love. Her journey began and ended in Great Falls; a city forever etched in her heart. Demonstrating her commitment to lifelong learning and her passion for the culinary arts, she attended Great Falls High School and later proudly graduated from the culinary program at Great Falls Community College, further honing the skills she would share with so many.

Georgia's life journey included chapters of love and connection, each leaving its own imprint. She first married Luther Robert Biggs Jr. on May 3, 1965, in Great Falls—a brief but meaningful union that began with a chance meeting arranged by a distant cousin, Lee Price, in Rexburg, Idaho. Later, in 1968, she married William Kjellistrom, a relationship that held the promise of happiness, though their paths ultimately diverged after a year. Through these experiences, Georgia's heart remained open, resilient, and ever hopeful for the love and companionship she ultimately found.

A particularly significant chapter in Georgia's life began with her marriage to William Halcomb Ganther Jr. on November 20, 1982, in Great Falls. Their connection sparked from a chance meeting during her graveyard shift at Sambo’s, where she was working as a cook in Great Falls, Montana, and blossomed into a profound partnership that lasted until William’s passing in 2014.

Georgia's journey took her to various places, each leaving its own mark. She called Cheney, Washington, home for a time, where she was a part-owner and the driving force behind the restaurant at "The Locomotion," a local nightclub. Her path also led her to South Carolina, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Boise, Idaho. Yet, Great Falls was forever her sanctuary, the place where her spirit found peace and belonging, ultimately welcoming her home.

Her life was a rich tapestry woven with diverse passions and talents. She poured her heart into the culinary arts, creating comforting and delicious meals at local favorites such as JB’s, Yellowstone Truck Stop, Lippy’s Kitchen, and Perkins. Her creative spirit blossomed during her two years as a florist at Electric City Conservatory, where she brought beauty and life to every arrangement. Her compassionate nature shone brightly during her years as a C.N.A. and in-home care aide from 2003 to 2006, where she offered care and kindness with unwavering tenderness. She also dedicated herself as a teacher's aide at North Middle School, nurturing young minds and hearts with patience and support.

Georgia was a gifted artist, expressing her inner world through drawing, painting, and countless creative projects. She dedicated countless hours at the Family History Library at the Great Falls West Stake Center, meticulously piecing together her family’s story with unwavering dedication. Her innate green thumb transformed ordinary spaces into vibrant gardens. Her collection of rocks and flowers reflected her appreciation for the earth’s intricate beauty. Her culinary creations were made with an open heart and intuitive touch. Her artistic talents were a visual expression of her vibrant inner world, bringing color and beauty to all she touched.

She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to flourish in the hearts of her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Ernest Biggs and Lori Brix Biggs of Boise, ID; her daughter, Karol Ann Marie Ganther of Great Falls; her cherished sisters, Carol Lee Curtiss of Great Falls and Nancy Marie Curtiss Gill of Philo, OH; and her brothers, John Junior Trainor, Harry Horatio Curtiss, and Norman Leroy Curtiss, all of Great Falls. Her three beloved grandchildren—Kassondra Rose Biggs Yergenson and Kohl Robert Biggs, both of Boise, ID, and Zephriah Morgan Ganther of Great Falls—are living testaments to her enduring spirit and love.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.