Obituary: Jason Ernest Tordale

Jason’s early childhood was spent on the Fairfield Bench attending the rural school of Greenfield until moving to Conrad MT the end of his 5th grade school year. He attended the rest of his elementary, junior high and high school years in Conrad, graduating High School in 1984. As a young child he was involved in 4-H raising sheep and cattle.

A Celebration of Life will be on Monday, July 1st, at 2pm at New Life Church in Fairfield, Montana.

After graduating high school, he went to Concordia College in Moorehead, MN for a semester, returning to the Conrad area and then working various jobs to include for his Uncle Benny in Shelby, MT at Pennington’s; and eventually transferring to MSU Bozeman where he graduated in June 1990 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He then pursued his dream of becoming a veterinarian (as was his love for animals) by attending WSU (Washington State University) receiving his Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Science in August of 1993 and his Dual Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from OSU (Oregon State University) May of 1997 and from WSU (Washington State University) December of 1997.

In June of 2011 Jason was involved in a car accident near the Montana/Idaho border which left him to be a quadriplegic. At the time of his accident, he was working as a Veterinarian for the USDA. Although Jasons life as he knew it was forever changed, he never ever gave up. Jason accepted this challenge with dignity and determination. Jason told his mom many years before his accident that he had found you gain good friends by being a good friend; therefore, our Jason’s life overflowed with friends wherever he was. He always tried to help others in need. Which eventually led him to obtaining his Certificate of Ordination to All Churches and Christians Everywhere in June 2017. Jason was a man of deep faith with the Lord, he loved life but he was not afraid of death!

November of 2019 Cathy Chambers came into Jason’s life when she answered his ad for a caretaker position. Little did they both know that they would bond and develop a friendship that would eventually lead them to a life of love and commitment. They were married on June 11 of 2022 in Spokane, Washington. They shared many travels to Montana and other various places. They were active in their church and always participating in functions. They were each other’s rock and even though they were married for a short time they made the best of their time together.

