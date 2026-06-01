Obituary: Viola Fern Mogensen

Viola Fern "Vi" Mogensen, born July 16, 1950, in Fort Belknap, Montana, passed away on May 23, 2026, of natural causes.

Vi graduated from Poplar High School and attended Montana State University. She devoted more than 44 years of her life to nursing, a profession she truly loved. Her kind-heartedness, dedication, and caring nature touched countless lives throughout her career.

Vi was deeply devoted to her family and friends, who meant everything to her. She was married to the love of her life, Robert John Mogensen, for 40 years. Together they built a life centered on love, friendship, and family. She was a proud and nurturing mother to her son, John Robert Mogensen, whom she loved very much.

She was active in NAMI and enjoyed helping others through her involvement in the community. Vi loved organizing activities for the Benefis Behavioral Health Unit and found joy in bringing people together. Her many hobbies and interests included playing dominoes, shopping, reading, playing Wordle, watching her favorite TV shows, and spoiling the children of her friends. She had a gift for making people feel special and was known for her generosity, kindness, and sense of fun.

Vi attended meetings with the Mountain View Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and valued the friendships and spiritual encouragement she found there.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Sweeney and Emma Lamebull; beloved husband, Robert; and brother, James.

She is survived by her son, John Robert Mogensen; sisters, Roberta, Rama and Charlotte; brothers, Chuckie and Bill; adopted siblings, Max and Joyce; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and all those whose lives were enriched by knowing her.

Vi's love, sense of humor, and caring spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, friendship, and devotion to family. There will be no funeral at her request. Please stop by and join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Great Falls Rec Center, 801 2nd Ave N.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.