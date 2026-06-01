Obituary: Marilyn Ann (Sample) Adler

Marilyn Ann (Sample) Adler, daughter of Herbert Carl and Flora Ann (Hanes) Sample, was born May 2, 1935 in Mercer, Missouri. She was the third of four children: Jeanette, Ardys (Art), Marilyn and Benjamin. Of these three, she was closest to Ben. Shortly after her birth they moved from Missouri. Her dad served as an airplane mechanic in World War II with the Allison Division of General Motors.

One day while in the fourth grade and because of a Bible class she realized why God was not real to her. It was because of her sin. She repented of her sin and believed on the Lord Jesus Christ. A young couple (the Rev. and Mrs. Johnny Kain) came to a small church in Metz, lA, who helped her to grow in the Lord. Her family moved to Colfax IA, where she became a member of the First Baptist Church. Because she dedicated her life to the Lord's service while attending a youth rally, she then taught Sunday School for more than 51 years and also became a missionary. After graduating from Colfax High School in 1953 she saved up money for Bible training by working at a washing machine company in Newton lA.

It was in the fall of 1954, when she started to attend the Omaha Baptist Bible Institute, that she met Allen Adler, a farm kid from Minnesota. She graduated from the Bible Institute in June of 1957. She immediately went to work at Baptist Mid-Missions in Cleveland, Ohio.

On January 20, 1958 Marilyn and Allen Adler were married in the First Baptist Church of Stewartville, Minnesota. Pastor Johnny Kain officiated the wedding.

In May of 1958 they were accepted with Baptist Mid-Missions and spent the next 45 years in ministry among the Native Americans in Arizona, NM, and Montana with a brief time in a caucasian work in Prescott, AZ.

After “retiring” to Townsend, she continued serving the Lord: five trips to Jones Ranch, New Mexico, one to Winslow, Arizona, four to Kenora, Ontario Canada, and one to Aldergrove, British Columbia Canada.

In all these ministries, Marilyn was a tremendous laborer and helpmate alongside her husband, always willing to set aside her own desires to meet the needs of others. Allen often commented that "she served in the shadows." Marilyn was a vital part in the ministries, whether visiting people, teaching, encouraging, giving wise counsel or leading by example. Marilyn had the profound ability to tackle almost any project. For example, once, while pouring a foundation for the well house for the new pump system at Jones Ranch the belt broke on the cement mixer. Marilyn invented a handle so that she could mix the cement by hand by turning the big wheel of the mixer. Together they finished the project. What a wonderful wife! She invented a way to hang her small flannel board around her neck so that she could do her flannel work while Bible stories were told. The Adlers worked as a team with a five-year veteran missionary, Helen Warren, who spoke Navajo.

Helen would read a story from the Navajo New Testament and Marilyn would accompany her with her flannel board and figures. Marilyn also wrote a Family history book for her children which is here at the church.

She enjoyed the fellowship and friends she made on all of her trips, but enjoyed being at home the most, where she could host friends and family get togethers, cook in her kitchen or help others. During her illness she still desired to host events at home.

Visitors were able to observe her cheerfulness and contentment; Marilyn never complained. She entertained family and friends with stories of her childhood, her experiences, and her wit. Her loving thoughtfulness, her devotion to her Lord and family, the delicious meals she prepared, her memory where to find things, her sacrifices, and her smiles will be missed by those who knew her.

The Lord gave Marilyn and Allen six wonderful children: Karis, Steven, Mark, Nathan, Carolyn and Daniel. She thoroughly enjoyed each of her children, looking forward to spending delightful times with them, such as birthdays, Christmases, anniversaries and canoeing with her husband. Marilyn had the ability to sense when something was wrong. One early example was when the older family members were reminiscing of the days of years gone by. After a while, Marilyn left the eating area and upon going around the counter to the cupboard area she found Carolyn in the kitchen crying softly. She asked Carolyn what was wrong because they were having such a lovely time remembering the past events of their lives together. Carolyn spoke up, saying "They have used up all the memories!". Carolyn was too young to have the same memories which the older children were recalling.

Marilyn was a precious wife, a superb mother, and a very practical person. She could easily assemble a meal in short order from basic foods and make it taste so delicious. Her words of wisdom were as valuable as gold. She was willing to adjust her schedule to meet the demands of others. She would sooner money be spent on others than on herself. Marilyn also had a good sense of humor. One day Allen told her he would "make a good Navajo, he liked their food". Her reply was "You would make a good anyone, you like food". Much more could be written about her: her willingness to have a listening ear, being adventurous, easy going, burdened for the lost and having a desire to see believers committed to the Lord.

She is survived by her brother, Benjamin of Idaho Falls, ID, her husband, Allen of Townsend, MT, their children: Karis (Dan) Mapes of Ghana, West Africa; Steven (Kerri) Adler of Ephrata, WA; Mark (Emma) Adler of Vaughn, MT; Nathan (Mercy) Adler of Miami, FL; Carolyn Adler of Astoria, OR; Daniel Adler of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren: David, Charity, Grace, Hannah, Christopher, William, Rebecca, and Nicolas; great-grandchildren: Anastasia, Eliana, Evangeline, Jonathan, Verity Ann, Clementine, Asher, Isaiah and Judah.

Viewing will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Townsend, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2026. A Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at Faith Baptist Church, Townsend, with burial to be held at Deep Creek Cemetery, Townsend. A reception will be held at the church following the burial.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home website.