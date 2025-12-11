Obituary: Alice Brymerski

Alice Brymerski, formerly of Great Falls, Montana passed away with her daughter by her bedside at Phoenix Senior Living on December 3, 2025, one year and one day after her husband’s passing on December 2, 2024. She had initially moved to Warner Robins, GA in November 2024 with her daughter and moved to Phoenix Senior Living after a fall in May 2025.

Alicja (Alice) Swiecinski Brymerski was born on March 24, 1937, in Częstochowa, Poland. She was born to the late Maria Jura Swiecinski and Waclaw (Walter) Swiecinski. She was a child when WWII started in 1939. In 1941, her family was seized by Nazi officers and were taken to a work camp in Germany where her father worked on a farm and her mother was the housekeeper/cook. She remembered her mom telling her the story of how the officers did not want her since she was so young and of no use to them, so her mom hid her in her coat and was able to take her to the work camp.

After the war, when she was 13 years old, her family immigrated to the United States on the USNS, General Langfitt. She remembered coming to Ellis Island at which time their family had been quarantined. Her birth name was Alicja (pronounced Alisha), but the workers could not pronounce it, so they changed her name on her immigration papers to Alice. Her family eventually settled in Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956.

She met her husband while visiting with friends in Canada. They got married in 1961. The couple resided in Great Falls, Montana and raised 4 children. She also helped her husband run his upholstery business. In 2023, Alice fell which led her to move to be closer to one of her daughters in Billings, Montana and then later to Warner Robins Georgia in November 2024. One week after their 63rd anniversary, her husband passed away of natural causes. She enjoyed preparing Polish dishes such as pierogi, a dish called galaretka z kurczaka (chicken aspic) which was a jellied like pigs feet, Placki ziemniaczane, which was a potato pancake. She has been a survivor all her life. She fought the good fight to the very end.

Alice was a faithful Catholic and watched EWTN faithfully. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls, MT and most recently attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robins ,GA.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children; Amy Woodard (Bill) of Warner Robins, GA, Caroline Chvilicek (Jerome) of Billings, MT and Mark Brymerski (Maria) of Auburn, WA; her grandchildren Tyler (Brooke) Woodard, Hunter (Regan) Woodard, Tanner (River) Chvilicek, Abbie Chvilicek, Joseph Brymerski and Zac Clough; great grandchildren Ona and Rustin Chvilicek and Cooper and Camden Woodard. Special sister-in-law, Jeannette Johnson as well as several neices and a nephew.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband John Brymerski, daughter Christine Brymerski-Clough, parents Waclaw and Maria Swiecinski, brother Eugene Swycinski.

The family would like to thank many very special angels on earth who brightened her life when she moved to Georgia. Jamar and Ashley of Emerald Health Day Center. The angels at The Phoenix Senior Living on Lake Joy, Ty & Anidora (who called her momma), Josiah, Raven, Reese, Mykya, Cece, and Ida and the very special angels of Heartland Hospice, Kandace her hospice nurse, and Teresa and Rhonda. There are many more angels in all those organizations that took great care of our mom, we wish we could list them all.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest along with her husband, John, in summer 2026 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, MT.

