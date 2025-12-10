Obituary: Barry Dean Reiling

Barry Dean Reiling was born on Tuesday, August 18, 1964, in Marin California, to Marlene Christa Ott and William Eman Reiling. At three years old, he moved with his family to Great Falls, Montana, where he spent his childhood in the Riverview area before settling into what became his lifelong home on Central Avenue in 1970.

Barry was the brother of Darlene Lee Reiling and Steven Leroy Reiling. He was preceded by the passing of his parents and sister in 2020, a year that changed him but also showed his loyalty and quiet strength.

A proud graduate of Great Falls High, Barry collected not just classmates but lifelong friends. Among them were Paul Komeotis, Sonya Martinson, Mark Altmaier, Shawna Pellen, Zane Stephens, Shawn Stephens, Richie Linton, Roger Wilson, Gary Cox, Jerry Nelson, Shane Wittington, Jim Lewis, and many more who were fortunate enough to share in his life and his humor.

Barry cared for his mother for many years, honoring her with devotion and patience. Beyond his love for his mother, he was a man of simple, steady passions: his cars, his animals, his garden, and his circle of friends. His yard was his sanctuary- bursting with fruit trees, vegetables, and the satisfaction of growing what he shared. Neighbors, friends, and especially Sonya received his produce and the gift of his homemade salsa, a quiet but meaningful act of love.

He was known for keeping to himself, but when Barry let you in, he did so with humor, gentleness, and a spark nobody forgot. Sonya lovingly called him her "bodyguard," Triple B-Big Bad Bear-a nickname reflecting both his protective heart and his love of WWE, especially his favorite wrestler, Triple H. He quoted Adam Sandler and Arnold Schwarzenegger with ease, his laughter filling any room once he felt truly comfortable.

Strong in body and spirit, Barry's love of bodybuilding and his reputation as a "human jack" made him the go-to helper for any heavy lifting or late-night bouncer needs. To know him was to know quiet loyalty, understated generosity, and a tenderness he showed in his own way.

Barry worked as a Dietary Chef at Park Place from 1987 to 1996, and again from 2007 to 2025. His colleagues respected and cherished him, not only for his work ethic, but for his smile, his steadiness, and his kindness. There, he formed another lasting bond with Manuel Verzosa, who later, alongside Sonya, became one of Barry's greatest supporters. Together, they ensured he was never alone as he faced his final days.

Barry passed away on December 4, 2025, held in love and care after a courageous journey with cancer. He left this world knowing he mattered because his friends made sure he did. The calls, messages, visits, and memories shared with him in those last days brought him comfort and deep gratitude. Thank you for that!

Barry will be remembered for his loyal heart, his rich laughter, his quiet gestures of generosity, and his unwavering friendships. He did not need a spotlight to be someone's hero; he simply showed up, helped, cared, and loved in the ways he knew best.

May he rest peacefully, reunited with his family, and forever be held by friends who will never forget the quiet, gentle giant.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.