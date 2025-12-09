Obituary: Joanne M. Baxter

Joanne M. Baxter passed away on December 2, 2025, at her home in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born to Arthur and Gwen Copley in Calgary, Alberta, and raised in Crossfield, Alberta. In 1977, she made Montana her home. Throughout her life, Joanne shared her talents and passions with many. She worked as a desk attendant at Crestview Seamstress and as a costume specialist at Great Falls Theatrical Costume Shop.

Joanne’s love for music and community was evident in her participation with the Great Falls Symphony Choir and her dedicated involvement in the Eastern Star.

Joanne’s resilience was remarkable, she survived Scarlet Fever and Polio at the age of 18. She was a devoted mother and a cherished grandmother/great-grandmother. Joanne lived a full and vibrant 92 years, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and generosity.

She is survived by: Debbie (Richard) Anderson, Sean, Becky, Michael, Barbara Baxter, Brittany, Taylor, and Ruth (Curt) Baxter-Clarke, as well as Jordan and Mardee; along with 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Gwen Copley, her daughter Jill Baxter, and James Baxter.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date. In honor of Joanne, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Joanne’s warmth, resilience, and love will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

