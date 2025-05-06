Obituary: Larry Phillips

Larry “Daddio” Phillips was born on November 6, 1956, in Detroit, MI, and passed away on April 17, 2025, at the age of 68. Raised in Minnesota by his parents, Howard Phillips and Susanne Shank, Larry moved to Montana in 1988, where he continued his life of adventure.

He had a love for many things and was truly a “jack of all trades.” He was a passionate reader and especially enjoyed learning about Native American history, the Renaissance, arms and weapons.

Larry’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, arrow heading, woodworking, antler collecting, golfing, and exploring the outdoors. He especially loved sharing these moments with his soulmate, Caron, and his daughters, Ruthie and Kaylin.

Always seeking new adventures and experiences, Larry took Sunday drives with his daughters every week. Never with a planned destination, they would simply get up and go.

Larry was a hardworking man, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. When he first came to Montana, he worked as a hunting guide—an adventurous role he cherished. He also served as a firefighter in Livingston, Montana. After his time with the fire department, he worked primarily in construction with several companies, including Dick Anderson Construction, Talcott Construction, and, most recently, Perini Management.

Just a week before his passing, Larry accepted the Alaska Governor Safety Award of Excellence as the Job Superintendent for Perini Management. In his humble nature, he said the award was not his alone, but belonged to everyone he worked with.

Larry is survived by his soulmate, Caron Andersen; daughters, Ruth Ann Tovar and Kaylin Jackson-Wright; and grandchildren, Conor and McKenzie Tovar.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.