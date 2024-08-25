Obituaries: Harrison T. Bliss and James P. Bliss

Two brothers, lifelong friends, passed away in the early morning of August 19, 2024 just hours apart: Harrison T. Bliss, born May 11, 1934; and James P. Bliss, born January 13, 1939 to Harry and Bernice of Ft Shaw, MT.

They grew up on the family farm/ranch on the Ashuelot Bench, and graduated from Fairfield High. Harrison went on to college at MSU until drafted into the Army during the Korea War and Jim was drafted just out of high school. After their service Harrison started a computer business in Colorado Springs and Jim became a long distance truck driver and “licensed junk” dealer. In retirement they both moved back to Montana in the Billings area. They met weekly for lunch until several years ago when Jim moved to Florida to be near his daughter.

Harrison was the oldest in a family of ten children and Jim was the third child born. Harrison is survived by his wife, Karen, children Harrison Bliss and Laurel (Robert) Placido. Four grandchildren, Harrison Bliss, Kira (Matthew) Spence, Torin, and Keelin Placido. He is also survived by Karen’s children Todd Reick and Tonya Hunt.

Jim is survived by children, Justin Bliss and Tiffany Davis. grandchildren, Elizabeth, Brianna and Brandon and great grandchildren. Other survivors are their siblings, Robert (Velvet) Bliss, Bernadine Molen, Ethelyn (Jim) Wilson, John (Becca) Bliss, Luella Schultz and Bill (Renee) Bliss. As well as their many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by their parents, brother, Charles Bliss, and sister, Clarissa Morris.

Harrison, passing first and being a bit bossy, as he flew over Tampa, grabbed Jim’s hand and said “let’s go, our work here is done!” Now brothers and buddies for eternity.

They are dearly missed and loved by the family they left behind. A quote from a Ron Tammer Poem, “ Our Family chain is broken and nothing seems the same. But as God calls us one by one the chain will link again.”

Internment for Harrison will be at the Sun River Cemetery, Saturday, September 7th, at 2pm.

Interment for Jim will also be at the Sun River Cemetery at a later date.