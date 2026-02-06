Obituary: Peggy Lee Johnson

Peggy Lee Johnson, aged 78, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Peace Hospice after a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer’s disease.

Peggy was born on October 2, 1947, in Great Falls to Ross and Peggy Sutherland. She graduated from CMR in May of 1966. She was in the first graduating class at CMR High School.

She married the love of her life, Larry Johnson of Great Falls, on October 28, 1966. Together they built a life rooted in devotion, adventure, and deep family connection. When their son, Larry Johnson, Jr., was born in 1972, Peggy’s heart found its greatest joy. She stood proudly beside her husband through his years in law enforcement (MHP), all while dedicating three decades to a career she loved as a Dental Office Manager for Ron Berkoff.

Peggy had a vibrant spirit and a wide range of passions. She loved classic cars—especially the family’s 1977 Ford Highboy, 1955 Chevy, and 1956 Chevy—and proudly participated in the Skunk Wagon Car Club. She attended countless car shows over the years, but two of her most cherished memories were traveling to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where Larry drove their ’56 Chevy nearly 4,000 miles round trip, and traveling with her brother‑in‑law and sister, Joe and Sharon Horner, to Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada. They made the trip in their 1984 black Corvette and the Horner’s 1985 red Corvette, creating stories she loved to retell.

She loved to travel and was able to visit New York City with the Horner family, where she visited Madison Square Garden to see Paul McCartney and dined at Tavern on the Green. Later in life, she treasured time at the cabin on Ashley Lake with her family.

Peggy enjoyed water aerobics, reading, crocheting, bowling, shopping, having lunch with friends, and spending summers camping and boating with family and friends, especially Jerry and Kay McDonald and their sons, Jason and Chris. She loved almost any kind of dessert, especially Reese’s, peanut butter pie, and her favorite - white wedding cake.

Above all, Peggy loved her family fiercely. She adored her son Larry, and her grandson, Ross, and she cherished traveling to Alaska to spend time with them. Though she never had the chance to meet her great‑grandson, Harlan, her family, knows he would have brought her immense joy. Peggy’s smile—warm, welcoming, and ever‑present—left a lasting impression on everyone she met, as did her wonderful hugs.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry Johnson, Sr.; son, Larry (Ali) Johnson, Jr.; grandson, Ross (Joelle) Johnson; great-grandson, Harlan Johnson; step-grandsons, Lucas (Dawn) Schultz and Tyler (Janelle) Schultz; sister-in-law, Charlotte Depping; brother-in-law, Bruce Flowers; nephews, Arnie (Pattie) Depping, Joe (Glenda) Horner, and Sam (Heidi) Williamson; niece, Brenda (John) Vehrs; as well as multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

Peggy’s family will forever remember her kindness, her laughter, and the way she lit up every room she entered. She leaves behind a legacy of gentleness, loyalty, and love—quiet lessons she taught simply by the way she lived.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Great Falls VFW on 10th Avenue South on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to be made in Peggy’s honor to the Great Falls Public Library or to Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.