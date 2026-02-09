Obituary: John Charles Kruger

John Charles Kruger, a devoted husband, veteran, and proud Montanan, did not simply pass away on January 29, 2026. Instead, he stepped out of the weary vessel of mortality and into the light of the immortal. It was the fulfillment of a 45-year journey—a quiet, triumphant "unzipping" of the earthly to reveal the eternal—leaving behind a legacy of service and a love story that spanned nearly five decades.

Born in Billings, Montana, on May 25, 1953, to Eugene Charles Kruger and Katherine Elizabeth Sayler, John was raised in the beauty of Polson. A graduate of Polson High School’s Class of 1972, he carried the values of his upbringing—hard work, faith, and a love for the outdoors—throughout his entire life.

John was a man of many talents and an unwavering work ethic. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later retired from the Montana Army National Guard. His professional career was equally diverse, spanning the retail and medical fields. Whether he was working in the lab, performing X-rays, or serving as a phlebotomist, John brought care and precision to his work at institutions including St. Peter’s Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Bitterroot Clinic, Community Medical Center, and Walmart.

His life was marked by a sense of adventure that took him across the Northwest. Alongside his beloved wife, Nancy, John resided in San Diego, California; Bremerton, Washington; and Adak, Alaska, before returning to his roots in Montana. Together, they made homes in Columbia Falls, East Helena, Bozeman, White Sulphur Springs, Polson, Hamilton, and Missoula.

John’s greatest chapter began on a front porch in Whitefish, Montana, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Merrilyn Kastelle. The two were married in Whitefish on June 17, 1978. Over their 47 years of marriage, they built a life defined by steadfast companionship and shared joy.

An avid outdoorsman, John was often found with a fishing rod or a rifle in hand, embracing the Montana wilderness. He was also a gifted musician who shared his spirit through the notes of his trumpet.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy Kruger, and his brother, Greg Kruger and his wife Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Katherine, his brother Fredrick, and his sister Susie.

A man of quiet strength, John found comfort in his faith, holding close the words of Psalm 46:10: "Be still and know that I am God."

