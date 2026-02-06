Obituary: Danny Lee Sponheim

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Danny Lee Sponheim in his home on January 30, 2026. He was known to many as Bubba, Spoon, and Unk. Danny was born April 5, 1954, in Havre, MT to Patricia Yvonne and Donald Vernon Sponheim. He spent his early childhood in Joplin, MT, living with his parents and two younger sisters, Danelle and Jo. The family initially resided in a small one-bedroom house without indoor plumbing, relying on an outhouse and water his mother carried in for household chores. After his youngest sister’s birth, they upgraded to a larger home in Joplin.

When Dan turned five, the family relocated to Rudyard, MT, where he attended first grade. His father moved the family near Conrad for six months, then another move brought them to Great Falls, MT where Dan lived most of his life. He completed elementary school and seventh grade in Great Falls. Following his parents’ divorce, Dan, his mother and sisters lived in Billings, MT for a year before returning to Great Falls where he graduated from CMR High School in 1972.

He spent every summer during his childhood with his grandparents in Rudyard, MT where he played Little League Baseball as a catcher and was named MVP when his team won the district championship at age 12. He loved to go fishing with his grandparents and continued to enjoy fishing and boating throughout his life.

After high school, Dan attended Montana State University for a year before leaving to return to Great Falls and bartend at his father’s bar, the Maverick. In 1976, his father sold the Maverick and established Spoon’s One Way Saloon, and Dan took the role as night bartender. He married Patricia Ann Loftus that same year. They were married 13 years and had two children, Kerri Ann and Kelly Lee Sponheim. Dan and Pat worked together at Spoon’s Saloon while raising their children, with the help of their parents. Following his divorce in 1989, he kept working at Spoon’s until his father died in 1998. Dan then left the bar business and traveled to McLean, VA, to visit his sister, Danelle, who needed a nanny for her three grade-school age children. Although he initially agreed to stay temporarily, Dan excelled as a caregiver, turning “awhile” into seven years, during which he earned the affectionate nicknames “Danny the Nanny” and “Unk.”

Following the birth of his first granddaughter, Morgan in 2006, Dan returned to Great Falls, MT to be near his daughter, son and new granddaughter. Not long after moving home, he met Renee Muzzana who became his girlfriend/fiancée. Dan and Renee purchased a lake boat together and Dan loved taking his children and grandchildren boating and fishing at Holter Lake. He was Captain Dan of his most prized possession and was called Papa Boat by his youngest grandchildren. He found great joy in watching his son marry in 2018 and cherished the addition of two more grandchildren, James in 2020 and Clare in 2022.

Well known for his storytelling, a gift he got from his father, Dan could transform a brief five-minute incident into an hour-long tale, captivating listeners and making them laugh until their sides ached. He loved watching sports of all kinds. He was a loyal and diehard Raiders football fan his entire life. His storytelling and his hugs will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Donald Sponheim. He is survived by his two sisters, Danelle (Gary) Bell and Diana Jo (Jim Clark) Sponheim; his special lady, Renee Muzanna; his children, Kerri (Joe) Anderson and Kelly (Cortney) Sponheim; nephews, Danny (Therese) Bell and William Bell; niece, Jamie (Laine) Bell-Averill; and grandchildren, Morgan, James and Clare; all of whom he loved from the bottom of his heart and family.

A celebration of life and burial of his ashes will take place in the springtime for close friends.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.