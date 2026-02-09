Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: Sidney Dean Wieder

February 14, 1952 — February 3, 2026
Sidney Dean Wieder, aged 73, passed away on February 3, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Sidney was born February 14, 1952, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to Harry Russel Wieder and Marian Annabelle DeLong.

Sidney proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. After his military career, he continued doing what he loved most—working with his hands. He enjoyed working on vehicles, carpentry projects, gardening, and watching NASCAR.

Sidney was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Wieder; parents Harry and Marian; and brother Gene Wieder.

Sidney is survived by his son Steven Wieder; sister, Audiey Wieder; brothers, Fred and Curt Wieder; as well as two grandchildren, Gabe and Liam Wieder.

