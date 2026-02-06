Obituary: Katie Ann Findley

Katie enjoyed life and was passionate about everything she pursued. Whether it was education, travel, or creative interests, she threw herself into it head on and with full force.

Katie was also devoted to her family and her daughters were the most important thing to her. In the end, Katie was unwavering in her values, wholeheartedly supportive of the individuals in her life and steadfast in her belief in God.

We wish her love as she goes home.

Believe.

