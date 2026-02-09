Obituary: Leah Schmirler - Flaten

Leah Schmirler Flaten was born September 25, 1945, in Deer River, Minnesota, to Robert “Bob” and Arlene “Dolly” Schmirler.

Leah was a fiercely independent woman—so much so that she once broke her back trying to lift something far too heavy on her own. Her fierceness didn’t stop there. She fought vigilantly against current and past political resistance, burned her bra, and most definitely wore flowers in her long hair. A true hippie with the kindest heart, Leah spread peace and love everywhere she went.

Leah worked as a school librarian and art teacher for 25 years, where she loved teaching young people how to research, read great books, and create beautiful works of art. Reading was one of her greatest joys, and even as her eyesight faded, she found ways to continue enjoying books.

She loved to travel and did plenty of it. One of her most treasured adventures was a trip to Egypt, though her favorite place to return to was Sedona, Arizona. She never came home without beautiful trinkets and treasures to fill her home, each one a reminder of her journeys.

Leah had one child, her son, Seth Flaten, who was her greatest pride and joy. She could talk for hours about his accomplishments—no matter how small they might seem to others, to Leah they were the grandest achievements of all. She was also a devoted grandmother, to Rowynn Reichle, Elix, and Calyx, whom she loved deeply.

Time with her grandchildren often meant making joyful messes through art and crafts, as creativity was one of Leah’s greatest virtues and something she loved sharing. Later in life, Leah found the love of her life, Earl Sheldon, with whom she shared a marvelous 14 years. Together they camped, traveled, and embraced adventure—never living a dull moment.

Leah is survived by her son, Seth Flaten; grandchildren, Elix Flaten, Calyx Flaten, and Rowynn Reichle; nieces, Shannon Whitt, and Amy Whitt; and partner, Earl Sheldon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Arlene Schmirler and her sister, Linda Teeter.

