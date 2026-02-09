Obituary: Janice Mae Dempsey

It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, grandma, G.G., teacher and friend, Janice Mae (Thompson) Dempsey on February 4, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Janice was born on July 12, 1933, in Rolette, North Dakota to Alice (Swenson) Thompson and Clarence Thompson. She grew up with her mom and her grandmother on the family farm. S

he attended her first eight years of school in a one-room elementary school in Nanson, North Dakota, walking a mile from the farm to the school daily. She graduated from Rolette High School in 1951 and went on to attend Minot State University for two years before beginning her teaching career. She obtained her bachelor's degree from Carroll College in Helena, Montana and retired in 1999 having taught a total of 44 1⁄2 years.

While teaching in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Janice was introduced to Gordon Eugene “Gene” Dempsey. They married on March 10, 1962, in Great Falls, Montana, after which they moved to Craig, Montana and remained there for the rest of their lives. Janice taught at Craig Elementary School, a one room school teaching grades one through six. She was the only teacher, and for many years the district clerk also. She chauffeured field trips, planned holiday events for her students, bandaged playground wounds and directed Christmas programs that are remembered as grand events no matter how many students she had in a particular year. We remember her standing behind the stage curtain reminding us of our lines in the play and making sure we spoke loudly so that the audience at the back of the gym could hear.

Mom’s house was a welcoming open door for a cup of coffee, a neighborly visit at the kitchen island or on the deck, family reunions and holiday traditions, her favorite being Christmas. A week prior to being admitted to the hospital, her house was decorated and her Christmas tree was put up where it remains, for now.

Mom remained close to her many friends and relatives in North Dakota and loved the reunions and time spent “back home” each summer. Mom maintained strong bonds with her family, friends and former students. She chose to stand in line for the store clerk that she liked the best or requested a particular area in a restaurant for her favorite server. She drove up to her favorite bank teller and was fiercely adamant about who could do her hair. The hair – a large piece of her identity – recognizable in any crowd.

As mom aged, she enjoyed going for an afternoon drive, watching the fishermen in Craig, and keeping track of the comings and goings of her neighbors and friends. While mom lived “independently” until two months prior to her passing, we are keenly aware of all the love and support from her Craig friends that made that possible. She was blessed beyond measure and loved by many.

Janice was predeceased by her parents and stepmother, Clara, as well as her husband, Gene and stepsons Kevin and Mike. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Choteau) and Darcie (Cascade) as well as her beloved grandchildren Lindsay, Lexie (Cole), Brooke and River. She was also blessed with two great-grandsons.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life and love will be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Mausoleum in Great Falls, MT.

