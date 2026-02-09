Obituary: Kathy Louise Wesland

Kathy Wesland, 63, traded in her boat keys and side by side for her next adventure on February 1, 2026, leaving a lifetime of memories and love in her wake.

If you knew Kathy, you knew laughter—she was the heartbeat of any room or gathering. Kathy lived big. Give her the river, a mountain trail, or an ocean breeze and she was home. She traveled whenever she could and collected memories like souvenirs. Her greatest joy was always family—the chaos, the love, the togetherness of it all.

The huge heart, and quick wit that Kathy brought to every room, every trip, every family gathering—that’s what stays with us.

Kathy is survived by an abundance of family who will miss her dearly: Her sisters Penny Joseph-Parcel and Bonnie Herman, her brother Ottis Swails; her son Michael Joseph (Geneva Waite-Joseph); daughters Nichole Wesland-Dyson, Brittany Wesland (Justin Hollins), Becky Brown (Josh Brown), Nichole Tyler (Jaterrius Tyler), and Jamie Williams (Melvin Williams); 18 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; 13 nieces/nephews and their families.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Eddie Joseph and Kathleen Clinger, her sister Connie (Swails) Miller, brother Jimmy Swails, her first husband Butch Wesland, her husband Terry Young, and her daughter Sarah Young.

If Kathy could leave us with one piece of advice, it’d be this: Get out there and live. Laugh, take the trip, soak up the sun, and squeeze every bit of joy out of this wild, short life. She would always want us to know that she loved us more than snot!

A celebration of life will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local pet adoption agency in Kathy’s memory. She was an avid dog lover and would have loved knowing she helped a pup find their forever home.

