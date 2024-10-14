Obituary: Albert Lee Calkin

Albert Lee Calkin passed away on October 9, 2024, following complications from Parkinsons Disease at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. Albert was born on June 24, 1948, and spent his childhood in Loma and Fort Benton.

He married Patricia Laubach in January of 1967, and they had a daughter, Carmen. Albert worked for General Mills, operating the elevator in Portage and later Ulm. He then went to work for the State of Montana, Public Service Commission, as an enforcement officer. During these years, Albert was an avid square dancer and taught both round and ballroom dancing. Albert was a 4-H leader, starting the first Rifle Project in the state. Albert and Patti later divorced.

Albert relocated to Helena and married Laura Bird in November 1985. He continued working for the Public Service Commission before transferring to the Montana Highway Patrol and later the Federal Transportation Department Motor Carrier Division specializing in cargo tank regulation. Albert was able to achieve his dream of starting his own business and Innovative Safety Solutions was born. As a consultant, he traveled (mostly driving), often with Laura and their dogs accompanying him, to all but two of the fifty states as well as Canada providing training to companies in the transportation industry and serving as an expert witness for cases involving transportation.

Albert continued to volunteer as a 4-H leader in Helena, becoming active in the Horsemanship Project. Albert and Laura had many dogs, cats, and horses over the years. Eventually they decided to breed, raise, and sell Quarter Horses, and Albert selected the brand Diamond Bar Lazy A. Albert and Laura also continued to teach ballroom dancing. He was a member of the Montana Breeders group, North Country Stockhorse Association, Sons of Norway, Motor Carriers of Montana, Wyoming Trucking Association, and the Loyal Order of Elks.

Albert and Laura moved to Great Falls in August 2024 so they could be closer to his daughter, Carmen, and family.

Albert is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Carmen; granddaughter, Elayne; sister, Judy Hembd; brother, Robert (Michelle) Calkin; and brother-in-law, Gerald Bird; as well as numerous nieces, nephews. He is also survived by his dogs, Jorja, Gracie, Ben, as well as cat, Stinker.

