Obituary: Albert Paul Mayer Jr.

Albert Paul Mayer, Jr. 71, of Great Falls passed July 23, 2024. Born in Fort Worth Texas to Al and Glenna Mayer (Kost). He was brought home on Friday the 13th, giving him his nickname of Jinx.

He received an education at Great Falls High School and Montana State University. He worked at O’Connor funeral home and Sun Prairie/Vaughn volunteer fire department.

Paul married Diana in 1992 and happily adopted her 4 children as he always wanted a big family. He finished his long working career with Frito Lay.

Paul was hit by a truck in 2004 while riding his bicycle, leaving him disabled for 20 years, but that never stopped him from being a loving and kind man.

His sense of humor and epic dad jokes always brought a smile to everyone around him. He enjoyed watching Cops, Blue Bloods, Jeopardy, and Tombstone.

Paul is survived by his loving children; sons James Mayer and Michael Mayer (Latara); Daughters Lynn Mayer-Schares (Joe), Laura Mayer; grandchildren Austin, Spencer, Blaine and Fayah; Sister Sandy Newman (Jim); His oldest son Chris Mayer; grandchildren; Elizabeth, Christopher, Kristen, Mike, Lucas and Violet

