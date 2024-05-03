Obituary: Alexander James Billmayer

Alex James Billmayer, 41, of Hogeland passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident, Friday April 26, on the family ranch. Alex was born July 8th, 1982 in the hallway of the Havre Hospital to Larry and Kristi Billmayer, joining his proud older brother Casey and beginning his thrilling journey through life.

Alex had a fondness for animals from a young age. He cared for a wide range of pets, including; rats, snakes, birds, hermit crabs, guinea pigs, and ferrets. He loved to use his animals to scare his grandma Helen by allowing them to crawl all over his body. His love of animals carried over into adulthood where he enjoyed working with his dogs, sharing this knowledge and appreciation with his 4 kids, Bailey, Quin, Amos, and Madalyn. They spent countless hours together on horseback, enjoying life on the ranch.

Early in Alex’s life his desire to learn took him in many different directions. He was a talented artist, space enthusiast, and an accomplished athlete. He was especially skilled in Taekwondo, earning a bronze medal at the Panam Games in Chicago.

Alex was greatly devoted to the family farm, leading him to seek progressive alternatives to conventional farming. This consisted of a worm farm, composting, cell grazing, and regenerative agriculture.

He loved the feeling of jumping on his Harley and hitting the destinationless open road. Spending time at the family cabin fishing, tubing, and water skiing were some of his favorite pastimes.

Alex’s passion for music strongly impacted his life. He performed in multiple bands, wrote and released his own solo album and went on a tour across the Hi-line.

He supported and encouraged every aspect of local artistry, going great lengths to organize concerts and bring music classes into the school and community.

He is survived by his children Bailey, Quin, Amos, and Madalyn, whom he loved fiercely, his father, Larry Billmayer, brother Casey (Katie) Billmayer, paternal grandparents, Jim and Helen Billmayer, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Wilderness Funeral Home website.