Obituary: Alexander "Joe" Joseph Filipowicz

On July 19th, Alex "Joe" Filipowicz, 72, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice of Great Falls, surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Alex was born on February 4, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, to Stella and Alex Filipowicz, the fourth of eight children. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1971. After graduating from high school, he began working as a laborer in the construction trade and became a highly skilled heavy equipment operator. In the summer of 1974, while working near Green River, Wyoming, Alex met Margaret “Peggy” June, marking the beginning of the story of Peg and Joe. They married in 1975 and started to build a family and homestead in the Dearborn area south of Great Falls.

He was a jack of many trades, including being a talented craftsman who designed and built their dream home on a peaceful property. It was in this home that they raised their four daughters, Jessica Brevig (Dwayne, daughters, Abigail and Emily), Heather (daughter, Noa), Rebecca, and Erica. He was a lover of trees and planted over 200 on their property as a self-taught forester. With his vast experience in the outdoors, Alex could identify any plant or animal he encountered.

Alex centered his life around his family and his love for the outdoors. He took great pride in teaching his daughters how to take care of themselves, be brave, work hard, and enjoy nature. He attended every sporting event of his daughters, driving long hours from work to be there on time. He was also a devoted and loyal brother, uncle, and son.

Those who knew Alex can attest to his passion for fishing and hunting, and they likely have a great story about an adventure he shared with them. Some of his family’s favorite memories include tracking elk, catching paddlefish, and hiking to just one more ridge in search of a great trophy. He was well-known in the agricultural community as "the junk man," salvaging old agricultural equipment while working at Filipowicz Brothers Salvage with brothers Tommy and Mike. He ended his career in recycling and salvage at Steel Etc. working for his brother, Jimmy and alongside nephews, Alex and Joey.

Alex is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peg; daughters, Jessica (Dwayne) Brevig, Heather, Rebecca, and Erica Filipowicz; brothers, Jimmy and Tommy Filipowicz; sister, Mary Ann Molineaux; granddaughters, Abigail and Emily Brevig and Noa Filipowicz. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Hand, Sandy Gordon, and Barbara Van der Mars; and brother, Mike Filipowicz.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Beaverhead County Animal Shelter, PO Box 1043, Dillon, MT 59725 or online by clicking here; it is where his two living best dog buds, Maggie and Buster and deceased dog, Gertie were adopted.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.