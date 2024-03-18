Obituary: Alice Bucknam

In living memory of Alice J. Bucknam. An incredible woman who grew up a tough farm girl and hunter as she ran her own trap lines. She was the strongest woman my family knows. And she leaves behind her sons and granddaughters.

We all treasure our time with her and she worked as a ward secretary for hospitals and we always went to her for her medical knowledge and her open heart as she always welcomed everyone into our family.

She was an amazing grandma and she always knew how to make someone laugh. She saw all animals as her babies. She liked to go with the flow just live life. She always had some sort of insight or wisdom on something to help you through whatever you needed.

In life we loved you dearly in death we love you still in our hearts you hold a place, No one else will ever fill. We all miss you dearly, you're the strongest person we have ever met.

