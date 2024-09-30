Obituary: Alice Guilbert

Alice Guilbert, a beloved resident of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on August 25, 1940, in Notre Dame de Lourdes, Manitoba, Alice was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and sister whose kindness and warmth touched the lives of everyone she met.

She spent her early childhood on a farm near Somerset, Manitoba. She was enrolled in the Saskatchewan School for the Deaf at age 7 where she received her education. Remarkably, it was a one-day train ride away from home, a journey she made on her own, returning for summer break and Christmas. She was able to recount many memories of the shared time between her life on the farm and at school.

After graduating, Alice worked at the Manitoba Government Motor Vehicle Branch as a typist. Alice married Derald Guilbert, moving to Great Falls in 1965 and became a naturalized US citizen in 1970. Her stalwart support of the Great Falls deaf community spanned decades. She was a dedicated teacher’s aide, substitute and media program manager at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind for 30 years.

She also taught a community sign language class, was an advisor for the Jr National Association of the Deaf and the Secretary of the Montana Association of the Deaf for 36 years and was a member of the Great Falls Club of the Deaf for many years.

She is survived by her two children, Gisele (Steve) and Galen (Pauline); six grandchildren, Austin, Erin (Imi), Holden, Ryan, Marco and Luca who were the light of her life; and siblings, Suzanne, Robert and Murielle.

