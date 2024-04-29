Obituary: Alicia Ann Grimshaw Miller

Alicia Ann Grimshaw Miller, aged 40, sadly left us on April 25, 2024. After college, Alicia spent many years in the banking industry. In recent years, she worked as a salesperson, dog groomer, photographer, nanny, veterinarian technician, and gardener.

Alicia was passionate about many things in life. She loved the outdoors, especially gardening, fishing, hiking, swimming, paddle boarding, hunting, snowboarding, and scuba diving. Alicia also enjoyed making handmade jewelry.

Most importantly, Alicia loved people. She was thoughtful and caring, doing gracious things for many friends.

Alicia was preceded in death by her father, Lea, and brother, Ronnie. Alicia is survived by her mother, Gwen; sisters, Angela and Lisa; brothers, Randy (Rachel) and Chris (Jenny); nieces, Tylarann and Haylea; her great nephew, Teagan; and her fur babies, Martha and Athena.

