Obituary: Altha "Lee" Leoan Mattingly

Lee Mattingly passed away at Benefis Hospital on January 25, 2025 due complications of a stroke. Altha Leoan “Lee” Mattingly was born to Alfred L. Manning and Arabelle Tyler Manning on January 12, 1930 in Minden, Louisiana. Her father was transferred to Lima, Montana while working for the Union Pacific Railroad.

Lee graduated from Lima High School in 1948. Her class consisted of eight women and one man. She attended Montana Normal College in Dillon, now known as University of Montana-Western, where she completed a 2 year teaching program. Lee taught in Missoula for the fall of 1950.

On January 7, 1951 she married Jack Gilbert Mattingly. In June 1952, they welcomed their first child, Jack. In February 1954, a second son, Mark, was added to their family. When Cheri was born in June 1958, the family was complete. During these years Lee kept busy with kids’ school activities and church activities.

In 1963 with a move to Great Falls, Lee was offered a teaching position at Chief Joseph Elementary School when it opened in the fall. With that she restarted a 2nd grade teaching career. She also began taking coursework to complete her four year degree which culminated with her degree from the College of Great Falls in 1968. She retired from teaching in 1985.

With retirement, Lee increased her involvement with her church, First UMC, serving on several committees, United Methodist Women, and volunteering at Benefis. After Jack’s passing in 2007 she also was a liturgist several times a month. She and her friend, Louella, became regulars at the ballpark cheering on the White Sox and Voyagers. In the fall of 2019 Lee moved into the Iris Retirement Community where she lived until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Survivors include her children: Jack (Becky), Mark (Chris), and Cheri Brown, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.