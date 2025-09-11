Obituary: Alvin Leroy Richter

On September 5, 2025, Alvin Leroy Richter passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, at the age of 69. Alvin was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on January 18, 1956, to Robert and Patricia Richter. He grew up in Nebraska and Wyoming with his three brothers, Bob, Les, and Kenny.

Life brought him to Belgrade, Montana, where he met his best friend and the love of his life, Melina. Alvin and Melina were married on August 16, 1986, in Great Falls, Montana, and began their life journey together. They lived for many years in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they welcomed their daughter, Dawnyail, the pride of his life. In 1993, the family moved to Great Falls, Montana, where they put down roots and built their life together.

For much of his life, Alvin worked as a truck driver, providing for his family with the same dedication and grit he carried into everything he did. Alvin was a skilled outdoorsman with an incredible passion for hunting and fishing. His favorite memories were made out in the field, hunting, or on the water, fishing, with his daughter, his dad, his brothers, and his F Troop. He loved taking Melina and Dawnyail camping, fishing, and to the mountains, always wanting to spend as much time with his girls as he could and show them how beautiful life could be. In every way, he gave them the most amazing life.

Alvin was a true man’s man. He worked hard, loved deeply, and you never had to wonder what he was thinking, because he was going to tell you. He was the kind of man who told it like it was. He had a voice that you knew meant business, but a laugh and a smile that made you feel safe. If you got to meet him, you would NEVER forget him. His genuine personality, contagious laughter, and big grin would leave a lasting imprint on anyone he met. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who loved him.

Alvin is survived by his wife, Melina Richter; his daughter, Dawnyail Sutton (Cody); his brother, Kenny Richter (Teri); his Aunt Mary; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Richter; his mother, Patricia Richter; his brothers, Bob Richter and Les Richter; his brother-in-law, Donnie Hankinson; his sister-in-law, Lisa Richter; and many other beloved relatives.

Services will be held September 27th, 2025 at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 9am. 2101 26th Street S. A celebration of life potluck will be held at the Eagles at 11am. 1501 9th Street S.

