Obituary: Amanda Laura Lee Hollenbeck

Amanda Laura Lee Hollenbeck was born March 17th 1979 in Cortland, NY to David and Joy (Hebert) Hollenbeck.

In her early twenties she moved to Montana with her husband and young son. The marriage did not last but she stayed in Montana until the time of her passing to be near her son Christian. The years there were full of challenges and struggles that took a heavy toll on her health and well being. Only recently in the last year was she able to emerge from the burdens and heartaches she had known.

She reconnected with a kind and loving man (Rodney Clack) she had known a decade before. He saw the kind, loving and gentle soul that lived deep inside her and helped her blossom once again.

This regrowth was however short lived. Amanda passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday June 26 2025 after being held in Rodney’s loving arms throughout the night.

She was preceded in death by her mother Joy A. J. Hebert and grandfather Edward J. P. Hebert

She is survived by her father David Hollenbeck (wife Marlene), her brothers Rocco (wife Natalie), Caleb, Rex and Nathan, her son Christian and her loving companion Rodney Clack.