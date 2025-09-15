Obituary: Amelita "Mel" Reyes Matamoros

Amelita “Mel” R. Matamoros went to be with the Lord on September 1st, 2025. A Memorial Service is being held for her on October 4th, 2025, at Croxford Funeral Home at 11AM with a reception to follow.

Mel was born on April 28th, 1939, in Manila, Philippines to Policarpio Reyes and Filomena Aderlin, and had four siblings. She spent her youth in the Philippines and completed three years of college there before moving to Houston, Texas. It was in Texas that she attended Cosmetology school. Mel had five beautiful children, and they meant the world to her. Aside from living in Texas, Mel also lived in Hilo, Hawaii before settling down in Great Falls, Montana.

Amelita was not just an amazing mother, but she was known for being a savvy businesswoman. She owned a restaurant at one point and owned her own salon; she was always the one who cut her family’s hair. However, her biggest accomplishment was being the best mom and grandma in the world and being a lover of Christ.

Family meant everything to Mel, and she cared deeply for hers and enjoyed spending time with them. When she was not spending time with her family, you could find Mel in the kitchen cooking. She also loved crocheting and gardening. Mel loved the Lord and her church family; they meant a lot to her. She always greeted strangers with a smile from her heart.

One of Mel’s favorite quotes from the Bible is “If we live in the spirit, let us also walk in the spirit” -Galatians 5:25. She also loved “Be kind to one another, tender hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you,” – Ephesians 4:32.

Mel is preceded in death by her son Ramon Philip; her daughter, Mary Margaret; sisters, Linda and Mary; brother, Jose; and parents, Policarpio and Filomena.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane; sons Richard and Robert; sister, Myrna; and grandkids Eric, Anthony, Jonathan, Samantha, Rachel, Jenny, Syadina, Rikki, Theo; and great grandkids, Carter, Cameron, Noah and Kennedy.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.