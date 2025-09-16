Obituary: Andre Jezewski

Andre Alain Jezewski, aged 71, passed away on July 2, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, after a brief battle with cancer. Born on December 9, 1953, in Liège, Belgium, to George and Teresa Jezewski, Andre was a man whose life was defined by resilience, generosity, and a deep love for his family and community.

As a young boy of eight, Andre and his family immigrated to the United States and took a train from New York to settle in Great Falls. A proud graduate of Great Falls High School, Andre began his working life at Value Mart before moving on to roles at Western Drug, Target, and the Montana Landfill. It was at Western Drug where he met Michelle Pidcock, the love of his life, who would become his wife on August 8, 1987. Together, they shared 37 years of devotion, laughter, and partnership.

Andre had a deep sense of service to his community. As an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, he contributed in countless ways—teaching CCD classes, coordinating school yearbooks, leading Bible studies, and driving parishioners to church services. Andre’s leadership also extended to his role as Secretary for the local Knights of Columbus chapter, and he played a pivotal part in the restoration of the church’s nunnery.

Andre’s generosity was boundless. He was known for his quiet acts of kindness, always willing to help family, friends, and strangers alike. Whether it was running errands, trimming trees, snowplowing, or simply being there when needed, Andre’s presence was a comfort to all who knew him. Andre’s readiness to help extended beyond people—he also had a deep love for animals and was often called upon by local rescue organizations to care for injured wildlife.

Andre’s passions were as diverse as they were fulfilling. He was an avid photographer, rarely going anywhere without his camera. From his days as president of the high school photography club to capturing priceless moments at weddings and community events, Andre’s photographs have preserved the stories of countless lives. He was also a skilled carpenter and woodworker, with a garage full of tools that would make any craftsman proud. His hobbies included cooking, sewing, jet skiing, as well as downhill and cross-country skiing where he proposed to Michelle. He and Michelle often enjoyed traveling in their camper throughout the state.

Andre’s legacy is one of quiet strength, unwavering love, and deep faith. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Michelle; his brothers, John and George; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and community members whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity.

A vigil will be held on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Both services will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St. S., Great Falls. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Andre’s honor. Andre will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His life serves as a testament to the power of love, service, and the lasting impact one person can have on their community.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.