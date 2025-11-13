Obituary: Andrew E. Jacobson

With aching hearts, we announce the passing of Andrew E. Jacobson on November 7, 2025. Ever the humble man, this beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend requested no obituary and no formal service. Even though he spent his time on Earth honorably (from his service in the Navy to a lifetime spent working with his hands to provide for his family), we will do our best to respect his wishes.

Perhaps “Bad Andy” (a DJ moniker from the years he was nighttime radio DJ for KMON) was right in his request, because trying to encapsulate the life of a man who meant so much to so many is an impossible task.

We’re sure the friends Andy met on the golf courses (especially his treasured Hickory Swing) and the family who joined Andy in his mountain adventures (who share all of his best hunting and fishing stories) will agree there are no fitting words to describe the life of a man who once rode a bucking bull, who enjoyed a cold beer and a game of pool with his buddies at Ace’s Tavern, and who unfailingly would drop everything to help someone out of a jam.

So, instead of an obituary, we’d like to share with you a poem that was recently shared with us. We hope Andy approves of this compromise and forgives us for the brief obituary we snuck in in the process.

A Death Has Occurred

By Paul Irion



A death has occurred and everything is changed.

We are painfully aware that life can never be the same again,

That yesterday is over,

That relationships once rich have ended.



But there is another way to look upon this truth.

If life now went on the same,

Without the presence of the one who had died,

We could only conclude that the life we remember

Made no contribution,

Filled no space,

Meant nothing.



The fact that this person left behind a place

That cannot be filled is a high tribute to this individual.

Life can be the same after a trinket has been lost,

But never the same after the loss of a treasure.

Andrew Jacobson was a treasure. We invite you to join us in an informal celebration of life BBQ (not a service) for Andy at Hickory Swing Golf Course on Friday, November 14, 2025. Drop in from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and share some stories of Andy with friends and family.

