Obituary: Virginia M. Piatt

Virginia Murray Piatt was born on September 19, 1928, to Blanche and James Lee Murray in Oakland, California. Upon the death of her father, she and her mother made their home in Butte, Montana.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel.

She attended schools in Butte and the University of Montana in Missoula. She worked at the Murray Hospital and Clinic in Butte for 20 years and was Business Manager her last eight years there. She married John S. Piatt on June 13, 1956, at the Congregational Church in Butte. They came to Great Falls in 1966, and John taught for 20 years in the Great Falls School System.

Virginia was Church Organist for many years at the First Church of Christ Scientist as well as a substitute organist in other churches. She was also staff organist at the Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home. She played piano and organ for the Nile and Rainbow Garden Club style shows for many years.

She was active at the First United Methodist Church and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Rainbow Garden Club, Montana Federation of Garden Clubs, Great Falls Iris Society, Daughters of the Nile, and Olive Chapter of the Eastern Star. While John was alive, they enjoyed camping, boating, and trips to various parts of the continental US, as well as to Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed music, gardening, playing bridge and being with her relatives and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, John and mother and father.

She is survived by her niece, Carol Lester of Florence; nephew Paul (Debbie) Lester of Glendale, AZ; second cousins, Don (Sara) Platisha of Manhattan and Karen Speigle of Butte; godchildren, Amy (Steve) Umbarger of Pendelton, OR and Craig Dickenson of Whitefish.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to one of the following charities, Scottish Rite Childhood Language and Disorder Clinic; Great Falls Rescue Mission; First United Methodist Church; Great Falls Iris Society; or the Rainbow Garden Club.

