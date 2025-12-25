Obituary: Bridger James Phillips

On December 16th, 2025, Bridger lost a long, hard fought battle with depression and the demons that go with it.

Born on November 25th, 2003 in Great Falls, MT, Bridger is the cherished son to parents Eric and Lisa Phillips, and younger brother to Skyler (Brandon) Bilbrey. Bridger attended C. M. Russell High School graduating in 2022, before going on to study cyber security for a short time, after receiving the Complete Your Dreams Scholarship.

Bridger went on to work various IT computer related jobs, including IT at QLC, Phone Repair technician at Phone Ninja, and lastly IT and Cyber Security at Creative Computer Concepts. Bridger's customers loved him. He would frequently come home at the end of the day and show off the baked goods, gift cards, or tips that the ladies would send him home with.

In his freetime, you could find Bridger on his Xbox screaming at Levi (Hendricks), or hanging with Taylor (Martin). He was also an amazing cat dad to his two cats Grady and Pancake.

From an early age Bridger was the underdog. Through all the struggles, battles won and battles lost, he always persevered and moved forward. Bridger loved harder than most and fought every battle with all he had. Bridger loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was the most loyal and thoughtful friend you would ever have. He liked fast cars, the Seattle Seahawks, and keeping up with the latest military happenings. Bridger was a WWII buff. This is where his love for the United States and the United States Military began. He was always the first one to thank someone for their service.

Bridger would not want us to mourn, but rather remember all of the good times, the times he made us laugh. Remember him with his boys, at the local car meet, in the mountains with his dad, or cheering on the Seattle Seahawks. This is where he was happiest.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Lisa Phillips Great Falls, MT. Older sister Skyler (Brandon) Bilbrey Great Falls, MT. Grandparents William and Linda Decker, Seeley Lake, MT and Ronald and Peggy Jackson Kent, WA. Aunt Amber (Travis) Williamson Kent WA. Raja, Trigger, Grady, and Pancake Great Falls, MT, his animals.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 29th, 2025 at 12:00 PM at Croxford Funeral Home 1307 Central Ave., Great Falls, MT, 59401.The service will also be live streamed for those that cannot attend. Donations to help the family can be made by clicking here.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.