Obituary: Judith Ann (Landblom) Peterson

Judith (Judy) Ann Peterson, aged 79, passed away on December 16, 2025, after a long illness. Judy was born on September 5, 1946, to Lloyd and Agnes Landblom. She had especially fond memories of antics with her brothers on their aunt and uncle’s farm near Fairfield. She attended Whittier Elementary School, Paris Gibson Jr. High, and graduated From Great Falls High School in 1965. She also earned an accounting certificate from Great Falls Commercial College.

Upon her high school graduation, she married Gordon Jacobs, with whom she had two daughters, Jamie and Jill. They later divorced, though remained friends. In 1976, she met and married Dwight Peterson, with whom she had her third daughter, Darcy. She was also stepmother to Dwight’s two children, Chad and Tami.

She worked many jobs over the years. She worked delivering newspapers for the Tribune as a kid. She also worked in the accounting departments of the Mitzi M, Kid’s Stuff, Mr. Mac, and Eklund’s Appliance stores. She then worked for Buchanan Enterprises for many years, where she learned the property management business. She also worked for Quality Management for several years before starting her own property management business with her husband, Superior Property Management. They operated the business until their retirement in 2017.

She belonged to several organizations before her illness, including the National Association of Women in Construction, the Cowgirls Club, and the IPMs (Income Property Managers). She served on many of the boards for years in different capacities. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church.

Judy enjoyed reading murder mystery novels and doing crossword, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed playing solitaire and Rumikub. Don’t forget about shopping with her daughters, especially if there was a craft fair! Speaking of crafts, she liked to paint ceramics and do other crafts with her daughters as well.

Judy was always there for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren when they needed her. She kept an immaculate home and loved to decorate it for all of the different holidays. She hosted countless holiday dinners, game nights, and barbecues, making many precious memories for us all. She was a wonderful cook and hostess! She still made her children and grandchildren Easter baskets and stuffed their Christmas stockings long after they became adults! Holidays won’t be the same without her, to be sure!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Jacobs (Scott Christensen), Jill Harvie (Victor Tacke), and Darcy Eskridge (Sean Eskridge); step-children, Chad Peterson (Sue) and Tami Devore (John); grandchildren, Christina Haworth (Dylan), Marissa Jacobs Wagner (Derek), Jevin Eskridge, and Nadine Eskridge; great-grandchildren, Patyn, Vincent, and Sofia Haworth and Colin Seledones; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Stephen Landblom (Myrna) and Douglas Landblom (Karen); plus, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her former husband, Gordon Jacobs (Melody).

