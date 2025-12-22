Obituary: Jack Eugene Kirkhuff

Jack Kirkhuff was born in 1942 in Canton, Illinois, his family moved to Burbank, California during the war years as his dad was an engineer for Lockheed.

The family remained in California, and he spent his school years there graduating from Woodbury College in Los Angeles with a degree in commercial art design.

He married his wife, Vonda in 1966, a year later welcomed their son, Zane while working at several different advertising agencies before moving to Montana.

He worked at Wendt Advertising in Great Falls for 26 years before retiring to his home on the Missouri River in Cascade.

After 22 wonderful years there he returned to Great Falls for health reasons.

His beloved son, Zane, preceded him in death in 2018. He leaves behind his wife, Vonda; a grandson in Seattle; as well as many nieces and nephews.

