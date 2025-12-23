Obituary: Evelyn Kelman

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Evelyn Kelman who passed away on December 22, 2025. A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on December 23, 2025, at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the service.

Evelyn Kelman was born to Abe Masnek and Pearl Davis on February 9, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She also graduated in Minneapolis from North Highschool.

It was in Minneapolis where Evelyn met Her husband Zollie Kelman. The two were married on April 7, 1957, and during their 51 years of marriage had three children: Abby, Natalee, and David.

Throughout her life, Evelyn held many occupations. She was a mother, casino owner, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also well known for her generosity and continuous support of local charities, often the first to donate to any in need. One of her favorite things was spending time with her great grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Zollie; daughter, Natalie; and Brother, Sheldon.

She is survived by her daughter, Abby (Mark) of Scottdale, Arizona; son David of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren Jessica Cardwell, Mike Portney, Cortney Day, Scott Portney, and Zach Kelman; great grandchildren Quinn, Maddie, and Kipp Cardwell; sister-in-law Sally Masnek; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peace Hospice of Montana.

