Obituary: Angela Lynn Brown

Angela Lynn Davidson Brown, a lifelong softball pitcher pitched her final out at 2:47 AM on October 24, 2025 whilst surrounded by family in Great Falls Montana. Angi was born April 20, 1962 in Bangor Maine. Angi was born to James and Michaela Davidson along with sisters Jennifer and Amy.

Angi’s father and stepmother, Helen Davidson, gave Angi her brother Earnest and sister Jamie.

Angi became the spawn point of an absolute bad ass son on October 29, 1984, and dubbed the lad Stephen Christopher Brown. Angi had daughter Laurel Ann Brown on June 4, 1986. Angi had her children with ex-husband, Rich Brown.

Angi met her boyfriend Randy Hardenbrook in 1995. They stayed by each other for 30 years. Theirs was a relationship like no other. Together they shared; Orange Cat, Grey Cat, Quit It and Stop It. Through Randy Angi met her stepdaughter Mikayla Bell, who she loved and treated as her own.

In 1996 Angi became a licensed practical nurse(LPN). While attending school, Angi met classmate Connie Moore. They quickly became partners in crime and friends for life.

After 29 years of nursing, Angi retired this year with an unknown amount of accreditations awards and certificates in healthcare.

Angi is mostly known from her part-time jobs as keno caller, casino attendant and server at the Prospector Casino on Smelter Avenue.

In the summer 2006 Angi was adorned as Grandma when her first Grandson, Mason, was born. Then again in 2008 and 2010 when Grandsons Richard and Linc we were born.

In 2011 Grandson Landyn shook things up and Angi also became known as Grammers. Again in 2013 and 2020 when Grandsons Corbin and Ronyn were born and Granddaughter Morgan in 2018.

Angi was outgoing, competitive, a forced to be reckoned with ,creative, a pain in the ass, passionate, proud, opinionated, protective, determined, kind, giving, funny, unpredictable, and authentic.

Angi was a great softball player and bowler. She won many awards and played in multiple nationally ranked tournaments.

Angi was often found reading, watching the Atlanta Braves preseason games in person, camping and floating with her son and his family, attending the local Voyager games, antagonizing her cats, watching police shows with her daughter, playing card games, watching her favorite movie; Major League, playing dice games and working on multiple types of craft. Most notably her plastic canvas decorations and goofy hair accessories.

May Angi be forever in our hearts and always in our memories.

We will be holding a “Dress like Angi” themed memorial party at 2 PM at the Eagles Lodge on 1501 9th St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405 on November 22, 2025.

