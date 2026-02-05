Obituary: Angela Martin (Thiel-Smalley)

Angela Martin (Thiel-Smalley), daughter of Dave Smalley and Krystina Thiel-Smalley and birth mother Gabrielle Rudolph, passed away January 31, 2026 in Texas after a lengthy illness.

She was 43 years old. Angela's family was by her side when she left our world.

Angela will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Andy, and her five children; Hannah, Hunter, Halle, Harmony and Lyric as well as her loving Aunt, Lisa. Angela's sisters Rockee (Roxanne), Michaela, and Miranda will always keep Angela in their hearts as they learn to navigate life in her absence.

Angela bravely faced her illness and fought valiantly to heal her body. In the end, she was just too weak.

Angela loved her daily calls to her father to tell him her newest "Dad Joke", She enjoyed hunting for toads with her daughter, Harmony, feeding the squirrels and the hummingbirds, and cooking for her neighbors, friends and family. We are all comforted knowing that Angela is finally at peace and free from pain.

A funeral Mass and luncheon will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. The date is pending but will be posted on Facebook.