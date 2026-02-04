Obituary: Dianna Caskey

Dianna Caskey passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana.

Dianna was born on November 11, 1951, to Fauneil Gleason and Jack Young. She spent her childhood in Choteau, Montana, and cherished summers spent with her aunt and uncle, Mary Lou and Russell Gleason, in Fairfield, Montana—memories that stayed close to her heart throughout her life.

On November 5, 1976, Dianna married Nevin R. Caskey at the home of Ralph and Leona Caskey in Choteau, Montana. She lived in the intervening years on the Caskey Farm until their divorce in 1989.

In a new chapter of her life, Dianna attended airline training school, beginning a career that took her briefly to Houston, Texas, before settling for many years in Louisville, Kentucky. While her roots were always in Montana, Dianna had a remarkable ability to build a close circle of friends wherever life took her. No matter the city, she found people who became family and supported her through every chapter of her life.

She loved to travel and shared that joy with her mother, Fauneil, including trips together to places like Hawaii and even purchasing adjoining timeshares in Tennessee—places filled with laughter, stories, and time well spent together. Even as she moved from place to place, Dianna maintained deep and lasting connections with friends and family, staying in touch long after miles and years separated them.

After retiring, Dianna returned home to Choteau, where she was able to reconnect with her Montana roots. She had a special kinship with her pets, and her Boston Terrier, Montana (Monte, for short), was a constant and cherished companion.

Dianna is survived by her son, Brock (Chelsey) Caskey; her grandchildren Kaelyn, Isaac, Hayden, and Ezra of Stanwood, Washington; and daughter, Christa Morgan (Doug), and grandchildren Carter, Nick, and Lincoln of Choteau.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Fauneil Orth; and grandparents, Jesse and Alyce Gleason.

Dianna loved her friends and family in her own unique way, and those who knew her will remember her loyalty, her independence, and the enduring connections she carried with her throughout her life.

The family is planning arrangements for a private service that will be held in the spring to honor Dianna’s life.

