Obituary: Brett Allen Baker

Brett Allen Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family members on January 31, 2026. He was born to Marilyn Morken and Brad Baker in Cut Bank, Montana on June 10, 1958.

He worked for many years as a Carpenter. When he was able-bodied, you could find him out fishing and enjoying the outdoors. One of his favorite pass-times was golfing. Something he very much looked forward to in life was getting the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, Alora and Silas. Not only did they put a smile on his face, but he also put smiles on their faces. They sure love their Papa.

Brett was one of those people who got along with everybody. He loved everyone that he met. If you got an opportunity to meet him, you had to be ready for a hug, because he wouldn’t let you leave without giving you one! He had a big heart and would listen to anybody talk for hours (not sure if he was listening the whole time though!).

Brett loved all kinds of music. If he was in the car with you, he would hum along to the tune of a song even if he didn’t know the words. He was a big jokester and loved to have a good laugh with friends and family. Brett was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Morken; brother, Kevin Baker; and grandson, Everett Hazelton.

He is survived by his father, Brad Baker; sister, Sharalee Baker; brother, Lance Baker; daughters, Brittany Manus and Sydnee (Devon) Baker; son, Brandon Olean; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Brett will be held on February 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home in the reception area. We invite all those who knew and loved Brett to join us in celebrating the beautiful life he led.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.