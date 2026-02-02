Obituary: Eldora Evelyn Hanson

Eldora Evelyn Hanson was born at Bowdoin, Montana, the tenth child of Edward & Alma (Hoium) Hanson on October 29, 1932, joining five brothers, Henry, Orville, Earl, Gordon, Norman and four sisters, Gladys, Agnes, Lucillee (Tillie) and Adena. Edward was a black-smith and house mover and Alma a faithful housewife. Although born to the United States, Alma in Minnesota and Edward in Wisconsin, their families had moved to Canada. There Alma and Edward married, started their own family and came back to Montana in about 1914. They lived at Raymond and Bowdoin. Shortly after Eldora was born they moved to a farm on the Milk River about two and one-half miles west of Malta. In 1935-36, Edward moved a small house into the south edge of Malta where the children were raised and attended school.

In Malta, ‘Dorrie’, as her family called her, was a typical tomboy child. Always taking on any dare the other kids gave her; she always had to do the most to win. She did well in school and said she never had a teacher she didn’t like. Matinees were every Saturday afternoon at the theater & cost ten cents to see. If Dorrie didn’t have the money to go, either brother Gordon or Earl, always seemed to have 15 cents to give her – the price of a ticket & candy. She started babysitting at a young age and was busy almost every weekend.

When James Elmer Henry, a Marine in World War II, returned home to Malta, his brother Wally, as a joke, brought him into the restaurant where Dorrie was working and introduced him to her. She fell in love, thought he was a hero, nine feet tall and looked at him with rose-colored glasses (her very own words). Elmer did not like the name “Dorrie”, so he changed it to Dora, who she was to everyone after that, except for her family and friends who still called her Dorrie.

Dora and Elmer married December 21, 1946 always joking that it was because it was the longest night of the year. They began their life together working on ranches around Montana including the LF ranch in Augusta, working with Elmer’s brother-in-law Tot. They later moved to Malta where Elmer worked as a butcher for Safeway. He was hired by Duncan McLeod as a butcher in his store in Dodson and they moved there. They later bought the store and in Dodson they raised their family of nine, Steve, Shirley, Linda, Bill, Karen, Art, Roger, Cheryl, Teresa and foster daughter Beverly Winkle.

Dora helped her husband in most everything she did – cutting and wrapping meat, “farming their yard”, building their house, garage and other buildings. They also built for other people, always willing to help their friends and neighbors in any way. Dora and Elmer spent much time caring for the elderly in town & doing yard work for other people. She really enjoyed woodworking with her husband, playing cards and family gatherings and always keeping up on what the grandkids were doing. She loved making quilts for her family and friends, and she also enjoyed embroidering pillowcases and dishtowels for them.

They both loved gardening and always had a big garden. Canning and freezing their garden harvest always helped feed the family but also much joy came from sharing their abundance with others. Dora continued to garden and do most of her own yardwork after Elmer’s death but at age 87 decided her body said it was time to quit though she continued to tend to her beloved flowers.

Dora loved to bowl. She bowled on a ladies’ team for years and also on a mixed team with her husband. She bowled a couple of State Tournaments, teaming up with daughters, Shirley, Linda, Cheryl and Teresa. Bowling with grandchildren was also quite entertaining. Doing things with friends and family was her favorite way to spend time. She loved to visit with everyone and anyone.

In 1984, Dora was diagnosed with breast cancer. After surgery and treatment, she continued to live a full life, blessed to be cancer free for the remainder. Although in 1988 she suffered a heart attack coming down a waterslide and also had a pacemaker.

On June 16, 1994, Dora received her GED from the State. Dora had become Mayor of Dodson and served 12 years until January 2014. She served on the Election Boards for 52 years as well. In October 2005, Dora joined the Council on Aging and became the secretary when ill health caused the secretary to resign. She enjoyed this service very much meeting new people and making many friends.

Dora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over seventy years and a paid-for-life member. She served in various offices as well as being secretary for many years. Eldora served as a 4-H leader for 36 years and managed the 4-H concession at the fair for six years. She and Elmer made several improvements including care of the fairgrounds.

She was a member of Dodson Lutheran Church for seventy-three years and involved in WELCA (Women’s group), serving as secretary for several years and also as vice-president for a couple years. She taught Sunday School and participated in Bible studies. She enjoyed sewing book bags and quilts for Lutheran World Relief projects. Her relationship with God was a very important part of her life.

She cooked at the Dodson School for thirty years, fifteen as assistant cook and then as head cook. She also managed the sports concessions for five years. In 1997 Dora retired due to Elmer’s health problems.

In 1996 they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Elmer’s 80th birthday celebration and early 60th Anniversary party found the family together again in 2006. Dora spent thirty-two years caring for Elmer until his death in 2010. They had enjoyed sixty-four years of marriage. They hardly ever went anywhere without each other being blessed with many trips to see children, grandchildren, friends and relatives. Special trips included visiting relatives in Canada and seeing where the “Henry’s” came from in Missouri. After Elmer’s passing, Dora continued to travel with her children to many states and events especially involving grandchildren. We were able also to celebrate her 90th birthday in 2022 with much of our family and many friends and relatives attending. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

Due to her own health problems, Dora moved to Choteau to live with Teresa in 2023. She passed away peacefully on January 27, 2026, at the age of 93.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband Elmer of 64 years, her parents Edward and Alma Hanson, in-laws Miles and Ruah Henry, all her brothers and sisters, Elmer’s twelve brothers and sisters, daughter Shirley Winn, granddaughters Becky Henry and Jessie Woods, foster daughter Beverly Winkle Scott, daughter-in-law Judy Henry, sons-in-law Charlie Cuchine, Rick Jensen, Jim Keller and Paul Winn, and special friends Nellie Sherman and Helen DePuydt as well as numerous extended family.

She leaves behind son, Steven (Pat) and his daughters Heidi (Phil) Hargarten and Heather (Sockanna Khanna) and their daughter Juniper. Daughter, Linda (Ray) Vulk. Son, William (Marilyn). Daughter, Karen (Bud) Cribley and their daughter Callie and son Declan, daughter Cody (Gene) Agnese and children Taylor Scott and Wyatt, Brooklyn and Peyton Agnese, and daughter Shannon (Rashaud) Avery and children Leilani, Trenton and Maxwell, Son, Arthur (Sandy) and children Justin and son Challen, and Patty (Mark) Solberg and children Lily, Cody and Eli. Son, Roger (Jackie). Daughter, Cheryl (Todd) Ames and son James Lautenschlager and children Delaney, Harper and Bennett and children of Jessie, William and Jamesia Hood and Kimberlie and Kyla Woods. Daughter, Teresa Leys and her daughter Kristi (Keelan) Wilson and their children Kieth and Kortni, son Aaron (Tiffany) Leys and their daughter Ceanna and son Roper, son Kelly (Megan) Leys and their children, Harper, Kinsley and Barrett, and her son Asher. Grandson Scott (Jill) – son of Shirley – their children Dylan and Morgan and Scott’s daughter Megan (Phil) King and their children Marlie, Eloise and Josephine.

Eldora Henry will be laid to rest in the Malta Cemetery next to Elmer following her service at Malta Lutheran Church on Monday, February 9 at 11:00am.

Bill built the beautiful “piece work” casket for his Mom, made of over 4000 pieces of oak —in honor of all the quilts she had made. Dora was so happy to have seen it and was so proud of it.

