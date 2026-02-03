Obituary: Katherine Marie Hirst

Katherine Hirst was born on July 25, 1975, in Helena, Montana, and died on January 26, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Katherine grew up in Browning, Montana, with her mother, Lee Ann, and in Wolf Point, Montana, with her uncle, Greg. Katherine was the daughter of Lee Ann (Hirst) Racine. Her stepfather was Robert Virgil (Madman) Racine.

She attended elementary school in Poplar, Montana, and later transferred to Browning Public Schools. While attending school, Katherine took interest in art, music, and drama, at which she excelled.

Later on, Katherine took a serious interest in computer literacy and became quite proficient. If anyone needed assistance, Katherine willingly helped, taking pride in her ability. Like her mother Lee Ann, Katherine had a great love for animals and raised many pets during her life. Katherine had a quick mind, a wry sense of humor, and readily accepted what life had to offer.

Katherine was enrolled in the Blackfeet tribe and was proud of her heritage. Her maternal grandparents were Jack and Katherine Lucille (Kipp) Hirst. It was her Kipp/Heavy Runner ancestry that held the most interest in Katherine. Joseph (Eagle Shoe) Kipp and Isabelle (Kills on the Shore) Cook were her great-grandparents.

Katherine’s great-great-grandparents were (Takes Gun at Night) Cut Bank John (Heavy Runner) Kipp and Katherine Calf Woman (Middle Calf) Kipp. Katherine’s Piegan name was A-Kops-Sis-So, Many Cuts With, who was her great-great-great-grandmother.

Of historical note, Katherine is a direct descendant of Heavy Runner, whose village was slaughtered along the Marias River in 1870, known as the infamous Baker Massacre.

Katherine never married. She is survived by an uncle, Greg Hirst, in Great Falls, and an aunt, Carol (Hirst) Shield, of Frisco, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother Lee Ann and her uncles, John Allen, Charles Lee, James Anthony, and Clayton David Hirst.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.