Obituary: Joseph P. Waldner

Joseph P. Waldner, 63, passed away from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, North of Chester, Montana. Wake services for Joseph will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday and continue through Friday, February 6th with his funeral service 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026, all at the Sage Creek Colony Church. He will be laid to rest at the Sage Creek Colony Cemetery.

He was born March 5, 1962, at the Sage Creek Colony to Paul Waldner and Justine Kleinsasser. He was one of eight children (2 brothers and 5 sisters.) He married his loving wife Linda Kleinsasser, and the couple has been married for 38 years. Joe worked all of his life as a farmer and he became the farm boss manager at the age of 29. He remained with this job until he passed.

Joe always loved helping out in many different ways even if it wasn’t part of his job. He tried to help the colony, securing it for the future and whatever was in the colonies best interest. He was the type of person who wanted to be ahead of everything. He worked many early mornings to late night hauling grain and unloading trucks with his helpers with whom he loved working with. His brothers Peter and Paul, Leonard Sr., Dan, Peter, Leonard Jr., and Rick. He also loved when his sons Ron and Rick took time from their jobs to help him or when he could help them. He was a people person and enjoyed talking with anybody.

Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Judy. His parents and his in-laws.

Joe is survived by his wife Linda Kleinsasser, his two sons Ron (Susie) and Rick (Thimna) and two daughters Jolene (Mike) Hofer of Elk Creek and Loraine. Numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. 10 grandchildren who were the pride and joy of his life. He loved to take them for rides on the farm to teach them about the farm way of life. He would spend his evenings with them doing their German lessons. Grandpa will always love and miss you.

Joe was a loving husband, Father and Grandpa. He will be greatly missed by his family. We love you dad, you may be gone from our lives but you will never be forgotten.

