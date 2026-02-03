Obituary: Maryellen Gutacker

Maryellen Gutacker passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026 after suffering a stroke. Maryellen was born in Rochester, New York, to Andrew and Marianne Gutacker on February 18, 1952.

Maryellen was a devoted lover of people, especially children and the elderly, and she carried a deep compassion that touched everyone who knew her. She treasured her family above all else and hoped they would remember her with forgiveness and love. Maryellen strove every day to be a kind and good person, never knowingly causing harm, and always seeking to uplift those around her.

Maryellen held a Bachelors and Masters degree in Fine Arts. She taught art for nearly half a century and dedicated herself to teaching, creating, and celebrating the arts. She found joy in drawing, painting, decorating, and sewing, pouring her heart into every piece she made. Though she loved music dearly, she often joked about her inability to learn the flute, piano, alto saxophone, or harmonica—and she never claimed to be able to sing. Still, she held music close to her spirit.

Maryellen lived her life in service to God, offering encouragement to those who were discouraged, lonely, or in need of support. Throughout her years, she was blessed with many wonderful friendships. Among her dearest companions were her brothers and sisters, her children and grandchildren, and countless others who shared life’s journey with her.

She considered her life full, rich, and deeply meaningful. To Maryellen, moving on to the next life was a beautiful gift—another step in a journey grounded in love, faith, creativity, and connection.

She is survived by her two children, Dave (Kimberly) Bradstreet and Rebekah Giles; grandchildren Joe, Austin, Adalie, Olivia, Porter, Millie, Jena, Isaac, and Lucy; great-grandchildren Victoria, Quade, and Rosie; Siblings David, Jim, Joanne, Paul, and Patti. Maryellen was proceeded in death by her parents, a sister Ann, and a brother Drew.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1401 Ninth St. NW, Great Falls, MT.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.