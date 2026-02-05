Obituary: Elizabeth Ann (Compton) Hurley MacNeeley

Elizabeth Ann (Compton) Hurley MacNeeley, age 64, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, with her family by her side.

Elizabeth was born September 7, 1961, to Alice Walther and Robert Compton at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, CO. Elizabeth was raised in the Denver area, where she attended and graduated from Hinkley High School in 1979. After graduating high school, Elizabeth began a new adventure and moved to Phoenix, AZ. In 1987, her journey took her north to Montana, where she married Robert Hurley and began her dream of becoming a mother. Six years later, she was blessed with her “world,” her daughter Cassie. She often said being a mother to Cassie was her greatest joy and achievement. She treasured her time with her daughter, cooking, gardening, attending concerts, traveling to sporting events and marking school accomplishments, exploring the Colorado mountains, and enjoying weekends in Missoula, MT with her and her son-in-law.

Following Elizabeth’s divorce, she moved to Great Falls, MT and later met her husband, Herbert MacNeeley. After many years together, they married in Great Falls, October 2014. Together, they enjoyed maintaining their beautiful backyard oasis, camping as often as possible, and completing creative projects together. They cherished evenings outdoors with close friends and neighbors, who ultimately became their chosen family. Elizabeth had a beautiful way of building traditions, bringing people together, and holding warm celebrations throughout the year, her favorite being Christmas. Elizabeth and Herb were known for their beautiful holiday decorations, which were featured on the city’s annual Christmas light tour.

Elizabeth worked for many years as a home loan officer. Later, she dedicated herself to personal services for the elderly, assisted with contact tracing for the health department, and tenderly cared for her mother-in-law. Elizabeth was a skilled pool player. She participated in billiard leagues for many years, a passion she shared with friends and her sisters since she was young. She enjoyed a round of golf and was often told she had a beautiful swing. Music was woven into Elizabeth’s life from an early age. She could always name the song playing and was often singing or dancing, finding joy and comfort in music with loved ones. Whenever she could, Elizabeth enjoyed visiting her family in Denver, CO, which she always considered home. She loved returning to familiar places, especially with her sisters, with whom she shared loving bonds full of laughter and constant care for one another.

Elizabeth had a remarkable way of making anyone feel welcomed and part of her family. She listened intently and lovingly, making others feel accepted, understood, and valued. Her compassion shone through every action, whether rescuing plants and animals, restoring forgotten furniture, or steadily caring for her daughter, never missing a milestone in her life and always finding a way to say, “I see you, I love you.” Elizabeth had a rare gift for gardening. No plant was too stubborn, no flower too shy; she had a way of helping everything grow, just as she helped the people around her flourish.

Elizabeth faced metastatic breast cancer with courage, grace, and an unshakable spirit. Through every challenge and treatment, her humor, strength, and love never wavered. She remained unmistakably herself until her final moments. Loved by so many and cherished beyond measure, Elizabeth will be profoundly missed. Her light and love will continue to live in the hearts of all who knew her.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Herb MacNeeley of Great Falls, MT; her daughter, Cassie (Aidan) Hurley-Osterdyk of Denver, CO; sisters Katrina Fullmer of Denver, CO, Marleen LoSasso of Denver, CO, and Iris Compton of Boca Raton, FL; stepson Dylan MacNeeley of Great Falls, MT; beloved grandchildren Trinity and Kaysen; and nieces and nephews Ashley (Jon) Fullmer, Bree Fullmer, and Jared (Kieu) Park.

