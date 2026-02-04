Obituary: Barbara Jane Brewer

Barbara Jane Brewer, known affectionately to family and close friends as “Bobbi,” passed away peacefully on December 29, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, with her son Tim, daughter Katrina, and sister Sally by her side, at the age of 83.

Barbara was born on September 19, 1942, in Spokane, Washington, to William A. Hatcher and Aileen “Sis” Hatcher (Newcomb). William A. Hatcher was killed in a military plane crash in 1945 while serving as the pilot during a test flight. Following his death, Aileen moved to Great Falls, Montana, where she raised her daughters, Sally and Barbara. Barbara attended and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961.

In February of 1964, Barbara married Richard Green Brewer in Great Falls. Richard, originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, had come to Great Falls through his service in the U.S. Air Force. Barbara was widowed in 1981 when Richard passed away after a long illness with multiple sclerosis. She raised her children with quiet determination, deep love, and steadfast commitment, while remaining devoted to Richard throughout his illness. As Richard’s sister once wrote, “I respected Bobbi more than you know. She raised her family as a single mom. That takes love and commitment, and she stood by her man when he was ill with MS. I will always love and respect her.”

Barbara worked and volunteered for many years in Great Falls. In the 1970s, she volunteered with the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and her lifelong love of history eventually led her to the Montana Cascade County Historical Society, where she first volunteered and later worked for many years until her retirement.

She was a charter member of Sunrise Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon, participated in Bible studies, and contributed in many ways over the years. Faith, learning, and service were enduring cornerstones of her life. Barbara had a remarkable ability to find—and create—community wherever she was. This gift was especially evident during the final chapter of her life at Grandview, where she embraced assisted living with enthusiasm and curiosity. With the help of her electric buggy and power chair, she visited friends, joined activities, went on outings, and sought out opportunities for connection and engagement. Her eagerness for life continued nearly to the very end.

Barbara carried a default optimism that never seemed to fade, even as her body grew weaker. She rarely complained and maintained a sparkle in her eye until her final days. One of her favorite ways to tease the nurses who cared for her—something they came to cherish—was sticking her tongue out at just the right moment, a playful reminder that she was still very much herself.

Barbara is survived by her sister Sally Hatcher Ewald; her son Timothy Brewer and daughter Katrina Brewer‐Thompson; her son‐in‐law Norm Thompson; grandchildren Tyler Huotte and Samantha Huotte Myers; and great‐grandchildren Nadya Sage Zawalsh (9), Preston Michael Myers (3), and Poppy Kay Myers (1).

Barbara’s family is deeply grateful that they were able to be with her during her final days and hours. Her life was defined by love, resilience, faith, curiosity, and a quiet strength that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

A memorial service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on May 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3809 6th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial donations in Barbara’s name to Glacier Presbytery Camp, P.O. Box 384, Lakeside, MT 59922, in gratitude for the community and faith it fostered in her life.

