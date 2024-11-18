Obituary: Ankarb "Ann" Kongthong O'Brien

Ankarb “Ann” Kongthong O’Brien, 77, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2024. Ann was born in Bangkok, Thailand on March 26, 1947, to In and Ping Kongthong. After high school, Ann worked as a waitress in Bangkok where she met her first husband, an army private named Ronald Bedell in 1969. Together they had four sons – Michael, Kevin, John, and Brian Bedell. During Ronald’s time in the service, they were stationed in California, went back to Bangkok, then transferred to El Paso, Texas where they lived until they divorced in 1977.

Ann met the love of her life, Paul O’Brien in Lubbock, Texas in 1979. Also an airman, the military once again brought Ann back overseas where she and Paul were stationed in the Philippines, Okinawa, Japan, back to the states to Buffalo, New York, and then finally to Great Falls, Montana where they retired. Paul and Ann had two children together, Elizabeth and Paul Jr.

Throughout the years, Ann continued to work in the food and retail industry, working as a waitress, restaurant manager, and cook. She and her husband, Paul were the owners of the Thai Asian Market in Great Falls for 11 years, where she loved to visit with her customers. Located near Malmstrom Air Force Base, she enjoyed serving Air Force families, and bringing a taste of home to other Thai families in the area.

Ann was a beautiful traditional Thai dancer and a devoted Buddhist. She enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, traveling, and Thai soap operas.

Ann was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who had an immense love for her family. The walls in her home were covered in pictures of her family, and she was always so excited when a new picture arrived on her digital frame.

Ann fought a long, hard battle with lung cancer. She went into remission in 2023, but just weeks before her death, Ann and her family received the devastating news that the cancer was back. She made the difficult decision to not pursue treatment, as she wanted to go out on her own terms, which is exactly what she did.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Paul O’Brien; and their beautiful children, Michael (Leonora) Bedell, Kevin (Susan) Bedell, John (Joyce) Bedell, Brian (Nicole) Bedell, Elizabeth Frasure, and Paul (Marcie) O’Brien. She also leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Krystel Bedell, Sean (Deanna) Bedell, Michael (Emily) Bedell, Ayden Bedell, Kaydra (Matthew) Nelson, Brandon Bedell, Gage Bedell, Emily Bedell, Kai Bedell, Ian O’Brien, and Austin O’Brien, and great-grandchildren Liam and Aerith Bedell.

