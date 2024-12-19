Obituary: Ann Catherine Ramsey

Ann Suek Ramsey, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Ann was born on July 7, 1937, in Great Falls to George and Magdalene (Bork) Suek. She grew up in Dutton and met Raymond Ramsey. They were married in 1954. Together they had six children.

In 1967, Ray and Ann opened the Odds-N-End shop in Great Falls where they sold used furniture. They started their store at 400 Second Avenue South and moved to 123 Central Avenue where it became a staple. After Ray died in 1991 at the age of 59, Ann continued to run the store with her daughter, Catherine and son, Curtis. She ran the store for 57 years.

In 1993, Ann met Melvin Wardell and they were together for almost 20 years, until his death in 2012. She was diagnosed with cancer this October 2024 and went into hospice care with Stillwater Hospice. Her daughters, Carol McDowell and Connie Ramsey assisted in her care until her passing.

She is survived by five of her six children, Catherine (Scott) Jordan Spencer, Connie (Ron) Lothspeich Ramsey, Carol (Mike) McDowell, Cindy (Jerry) Baarson, and Curtis Ramsey; and several grandchildren.

