Obituary: Ann Harstad Pasha

Ann Harstad Pasha, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at her home in Fort Benton, Montana, with her husband by her side. Ann was born on October 25, 1951, in Bozeman, Montana, to Adolph (Duff) and Isabelle (Jeffers) Harstad. After her first 10 years in Bozeman, her father joined the Army and Ann grew up in cities around the world spending most of her high school years in Stuttgart, Germany, before moving with her mother to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for her senior year in high school.

With her father still abroad in the military, she moved back to Bozeman after graduation to attend college at Montana State University and to be close to her grandmother in Ennis. It was here at MSU where she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Pasha. While at MSU she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and a Sweetheart of Sigma Chi fraternity. She graduated with a degree in Recreational Area Management in 1974.

After college graduation, Bob and Ann were married in Jeffers, Montana, on August 24, 1974, where the biggest party that little town had ever seen descended upon the valley. After they married and Bob finished his master’s degree at MSU, they moved to Highwood, Montana, to farm with Bob’s parents, Herb and Lila Pasha, and aunt and uncle, Miles and Doris Swan.

It was here where they welcomed their three children; Erin, Jeffers, and Tyler. Ann spent her first several years on the farm working in Great Falls as a computer specialist at IBM and later as the office manager at Central Plumbing and Heating. As her children got older, Ann was blessed to stay at home and chase all three of them around the state in various sports, activities and other adventures.

Ann was active in many community activities and clubs including leading the Arrowhead 4-H Club for many years, she was a member of the Highwood Woman’s Club, and she was a member of the Chouteau County Performing Arts Board. She was especially proud to be a member and elder of the Faith Community Church in Highwood and a founding member of Wheelchair Angels, Inc. She was also a faithful servant of the Tres Dias ministry in Montana.

Ann’s love of Jesus Christ was evident in all she did. She lived to serve others and until her last waking moments wanted to know what she could do for others. Even when her body failed her, she was firm in her faith and continued to bless those around her.

Ann and Bob loved to travel the world and the two of them had many adventures including 10 trips to Israel where they served Palestinian children by delivering and fitting wheelchairs with Wheelchair Angels, Inc., sometimes to children who had never been mobile in their lifetime. While Bob helped get the wheelchairs just right for each child, Ann spoiled them with gifts and candy and put smiles on each of their faces.

In 2021, Ann and Bob moved into their home in Fort Benton where Ann loved to walk the river trail and enjoyed her daily coffee downtown thanks to the sweet gals who always knew her order. Even in her last weeks, one of her favorite places was sitting on the front porch looking at the Missouri River passing by. Ann and Bob celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on that porch just a month before her passing, surrounded by her family.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Duff and Isabelle Harstad, and her mother and father-in-law, Herb and Lila Pasha.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Pasha; her children, Erin (Sam) Weisgerber, Jeffers (Andrea) Pasha and Tyler (Denerey) Pasha; her nine grandchildren, Maddison and Ellie Weisgerber, Cambrie, Ashton and Easton Pasha, Shawn Visser, and Avery, Sutton and Emersyn Pasha; her sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Dean Glawe; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Les and Don Hanson and Barb and Tom Albers; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

The Pasha family would like to extend a special thank you to Michelle Nack and Cara Clack who took amazing care of Ann in the final months of her life, as well as to Benefis Peace Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family invites those that wish to honor Ann to contribute to Benefis Peace Hospice or Wheelchair Angels, Inc. in her memory.

